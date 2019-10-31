  1. Home
  2. World

UN climate leaders scramble after Chile unrest cancels talks

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FRANK JORDANS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/31 02:09
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera announces that he is calling off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Forum, APEC, and Climate Change COP

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera announces that he is calling off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Forum, APEC, and Climate Change COP

In this photo released by Chile’s presidential office, President Sebastian Pinera, center, accompanied by Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera, lef

In this photo released by Chile’s presidential office, President Sebastian Pinera, center, accompanied by Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera, lef

In this photo released by Chile’s presidential office, President Sebastian Pinera, left, accompanied by Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera, right

In this photo released by Chile’s presidential office, President Sebastian Pinera, left, accompanied by Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera, right

Anti-government demonstrators march past La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera cancel

Anti-government demonstrators march past La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera cancel

Anti-government demonstrators gather outside La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Chilean President Sebastián P

Anti-government demonstrators gather outside La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Chilean President Sebastián P

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chile's decision to pull out as host of a United Nations climate conference leaves organizers scrambling for a second time to find a venue for the global climate strategy session.

The annual U.N. conference has become the go-to place for governments to coordinate climate change efforts. Brazil was the summit's original host but canceled last year after election of a right-wing president. Chile called off its plans Wednesday amid street protests. The cancellation comes a little more than a month before the conference was to start.

Experts describe this year's summit as important for fine-tuning rules. That's before a big 2020 summit where organizers will push countries to increase commitments on cutting fossil fuel emissions.

The U.N. says it's seeking last-minute alternatives.