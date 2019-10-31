Longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory dies at 83

Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory has died at the age of 83.

A league official says Gregory died Wednesday at his home in Toronto. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Gregory spent a decade as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the late 1960s until the late 1970s and was one of the first to bring European players over to the NHL. He spent almost 40 years with the NHL as director of central scouting, executive director of hockey operations and senior vice president of hockey operations and supervision.

Gregory served as chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee from 1998-2014 and was a fixture at the NHL draft and other league events.