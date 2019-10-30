NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has opened disciplinary cases against Celtic and Lazio after fans traded anti-fascist and fascist gestures at a Europa League game.

The cases are the latest involving Lazio's "ultra" fans and far-right salutes and chants.

The disciplinary panel will meet on Nov. 21.

UEFA says Celtic faces charges of "illicit banner" and "illicit chants." Celtic fans displayed a banner of the death of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini at the team's 2-1 win over Lazio last week in Scotland.

Lazio, whose fans made fascist salutes in Glasgow and at the stadium, has been charged with "illicit chants."

UEFA previously ordered one end of Lazio's stadium to be closed next week when Celtic visits as punishment for racist incidents at a previous game against Rennes.

