AP announces 2 photo leadership appointments

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press is announcing two appointments designed to strengthen its global entertainment photo coverage and its photo report in the Midwest and Texas.

Allison Kaufman, director of operations and production for Invision, the AP's wholly owned entertainment photo agency, is joining the AP's photo team as assistant director of photography for entertainment.

Kim Johnson Flodin, who has been the Central region's interim photo editor since July, will become the region's deputy news director/photos and newsgathering in a 14-state territory that stretches from the Upper Midwest to Texas.

Kaufman's appointment is effective Nov. 1. Before joining Invision in 2013, she worked at Getty Images and WireImage.

Flodin, who recently started her new assignment, served for three years as news editor for Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma before taking on the interim photo role. She joined the AP in 2000 as a photographer in the Los Angeles bureau.