BOSTON (AP) — A former California business executive is returning to court to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal.

Jeffrey Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Wednesday. The 59-year-old pleaded guilty in July to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Bizzack paid $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California in 2018 as a fake volleyball recruit.

Prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison and a $75,000 fine. Bizzack's lawyers say he deserves probation and community service.

His lawyers say he contacted federal investigators as soon as he heard the scheme was uncovered and accepted responsibility before he was charged.

Bizzack is an entrepreneur and former executive at the World Surf League, the governing body for professional surfers.