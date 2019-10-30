In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, cranberry grower Dick Ward, of Carver, Mass., stands near a solar array in a cranberry bog on his farm, in Car
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 photo cranberry grower Dick Ward, of Carver, Mass., stands near a solar array in a cranberry bog on his farm, in Carve
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, cranberries grow in a cranberry bog near solar arrays, behind, in Carvar, Mass. The cranberries, perennials th
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, cranberry grower Mike Paduch pauses near solar arrays in a cranberry bog at his farm, in Carver, Mass. The rev
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, cranberry grower Mike Paduch walks among solar arrays in a cranberry bog at his farm, in Carver, Mass. Plummet
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, cranberry grower Mike Paduch holds some cranberries growing in the same bog where solar arrays are installed,
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, Adam Schumaker, vice president of development for NextSun Energy, examines a wooden replica of an agricultural
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, photo, Adam Schumaker, vice president of development for NextSun Energy, examines a wooden replica of an agricultural
CARVER, Mass. (AP) — America's cranberry industry is looking to solar power for relief as it struggles with plummeting fruit prices.
Cranberry farmers in Massachusetts, the nation's second largest grower after Wisconsin, are proposing to build solar panels above their bogs.
Jordan Macknick, an analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, says the novel approach to blending solar production with crop cultivation is being researched but hasn't been tried before on a large scale anywhere in the world.
Michael Wainio is a Massachusetts cranberry farmer proposing one of the projects. He says revenue from solar power is essential to maintaining his family's farm near Cape Cod.
University of Massachusetts researchers have launched a study to examine the idea. Opponents argue there would be long-term environmental consequences.