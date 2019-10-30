TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Instagram expanded its ban on all graphic images suggesting self-harm from its app on Monday (Oct. 28) after the company's removal of suicide-related hashtags and captions earlier this year.

The Facebook-owned image sharing service has faced criticism after family of the 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017, discovered the British school girl had been viewing self-harm content on Instagram. Molly's father, Ian Russell, said the platform was responsible for his daughter's death.



Molly Russell committed suicide in 2017

In February, Instagram started to remove hashtags and references related to people hurting themselves and prohibited users from searching for suicide advice. On Sunday (Oct. 27), Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, wrote in his blog post the app "would no longer allow self-depicted graphics or memes of self-harm or suicide," reported Liberty Times.

Mosseri said the "tragic reality" is that while some people receive support from the platform, others are influenced negatively by what they see online. He further pointed out that Instagram is working with the Swedish mental health organization, MIND, to understand the impact social media has on young people around the world.