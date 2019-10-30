TOKYO (AP) — Kyle Sinckler appears to be England's main injury concern ahead of the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.

The prop has been nursing a tight calf muscle since the 19-7 win over New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday. He was away from the main group at a practice session on Tuesday, and spent time doing individual exercises and drills with a physiotherapist and injured England scrumhalf Willi Heinz on Wednesday.

If Sinckler doesn't prove his fitness, Dan Cole is likely to be promoted to the starting lineup as tighthead prop.

Captain Owen Farrell, who has an unspecified injury, and winger Jonny May (hamstring) also trained away from the main group at England training ahead of Saturday's title match in Yokohama.

