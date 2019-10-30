  1. Home
S. Korean Chef introduces Taiwan's food on TV

'Taipei' most searched keyword on S. Korean search engine after airing of episode

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/30 17:10
Baek Jong-won introduces Taiwanese food on TV. (tvN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korean chef and entertainer Baek Jong-won (白種元) visited Taiwan and introduced the island's traditional cuisine on an episode of his cooking series "Street Food Fighter."

The episode, which aired on Sunday (Oct. 27), has drawn an enormous amount of interest from South Korean viewers. According to Liberty Times, "Taipei" even became the most searched keyword on "Naver," South Korea's most popular search engine.


'Taipei' became most searched term in South Korea. (Facebook photo)

In the first episode of the second season of "Street Food Fighter," Baek tried famous street foods such as braised pork rice, bubble milk tea, beef noodle soup, oyster pancakes, and Taiwanese sausages. In the episode, Baek jokingly said he often loses sleep over Taiwanese food.

Known as the South Korean Chef King, Baek has founded many restaurants and appeared in numerous commercials in the country. So far, his "Street Food Fighter" TV series has featured international eats from China, Japan, the U.S., and Taiwan, according to UDN.
Baek Jong-won
Taiwanese snacks
bubble milk tea
street foods
beef noodle soup

