TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The months of confrontation in Hong Kong have delayed plans for Fubon Financial Holding Co. (富邦金控) to sell its banking business in the territory, though interest from China is still alive, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (October 30).

Fubon had wanted to sell the unit for up to US$3 billion (NT$91.2 billion), but the turmoil had undermined the banking company’s valuation, according to insiders who refused to be named because talks were confidential, Bloomberg reported.

The potential bidders, most of them from China, were still interested though talks had slowed down amid general doubts about investing as protests continued.

Fubon was unwilling to comment on the report as it involved speculation. The deal was still likely to occur, only at a later date than originally planned, reports said.

Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited said on its website it operates 20 branches and one securities services center in Hong Kong. It adopted its current name in 2005 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Fubon Financial Holdings in 2011.

The group also said it was the only Taiwanese financial institution with banking subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

