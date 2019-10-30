TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 was officially recognized as one of the “50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years” by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) in Chicago on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

Taipei 101 President Angela Chang (張振亞) was in Chicago, along with several members of the original team that designed and built the iconic structure, to celebrate the recognition. The Taiwanese delegation even hosted a “WOW 101, WOW Taiwan” party on Tuesday night to mark the occasion.

CTBUH is holding its 2019 World Congress in Chicago Oct. 28-Nov. 2, and announced its list of the 50 most influential skyscrapers this week. A short description of Taipei 101 is offered on the official CTBUH website.

“Holding the World’s Tallest Building title from 2004 to 2010, TAIPEI 101 has become a global icon and set a worldwide precedent for sustainable skyscraper development. The tower rises from its base in a series of eight-story modules that flare outward, evoking the form of a Chinese pagoda. It features energy-efficient luminaries, custom lighting controls, low-flow water fixtures, and a smart energy management and control system. The building has become a central component of New Year’s celebrations, including a dazzling fireworks display.”

According to Liberty Times, Taipei 101 is still the world’s tallest “green building,” meaning it was built with sustainability and environmental impact in mind. Since Taipei 101 first opened in 2004, it has become the undisputed architectural symbol of Taipei, and more generally, for Taiwan as well.

Taipei 101 was designed by intentionally integrating traditional and modern elements of Asian architecture, with the basic design inspired by the image of a bamboo stalk rising high into the air. The building is currently the ninth tallest structure in the world.



