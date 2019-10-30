TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan restaurant, Liquid Bread Company (LBC), has been ranked first in Taiwan and seventh in Asia on the 50 Best Sandwiches in Asia, according to the international travel website Big 7.

According to the Big 7 article: “LBC is a sleek sandwich counter that uses only the best ingredients for their innovative and downright Instagrammable sandwiches.” It further recommends that gourmet sarnie lovers try out dishes such as sticky pork belly slab in a butter roll, or jam and grilled Swiss cheese.



LBC sandwich (LBC photo)

Winner of the “50 Best Sandwiches in Asia” was a posh place called Piqniq, in Hong Kong. “Piqniq is a cute roof terrace that’s the perfect spot for alfresco dining or drinks, with slick views from Victoria Harbour to The Peak. The signature dish is their Wagyu Sando of grade A4 Japanese Miyazaki beef,” said the website.

To mark its inclusion on the best-of list, LBC will launch two limited editions of its sticky pork belly slab in a butter roll and classic grilled cheese sandwich on Saturday (Nov. 2). Further information will be posted on the website or Facebook page.

Big 7 frequently publishes useful articles based on comments they receive worldwide, including: "7 Must-Visit Filming Locations in New Zealand" and "7 Best Cities in Asia to study Abroad." If you are looking for travel advice, visit the website before planning a trip.