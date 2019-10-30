BERLIN (AP) — As Germany celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall next month it also commemorates those who were arrested, injured or killed as they tried to escape communist East Berlin.

Over a 28-year period, at least 140 people died trying to reach democratic West Berlin.

A group of now retired Lutheran sisters who ran a hospital next to the wall say they often witnessed the escapes and helped those who were wounded.

"Families were torn apart, people couldn't move freely from one neighborhood to the other anymore, many died trying to run away to the West," said Sister Brigitte Queisser. "It was a nightmare."

The first iteration of the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 and stood until it was pulled down on Nov. 9, 1989.

