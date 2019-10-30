In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, Sister Brigitte Queisser of the Lutheran Lazarus Order poses for a photo in front of concrete remains of the Berlin Wal
In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, Sister Brigitte Queisser of the Lutheran Lazarus Order talks in front of concrete remains of the Berlin Wall during an
In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, Sister Brigitte Queisser of the Lutheran Lazarus Order shows a historic photo of the Lazarus sisters looking over the B
This Oct. 22, 2019, photo shows the graves of the sisters of the Lutheran Lazarus Order, next to the grey cross at the center right, in Berlin. During
In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, Sister Brigitte Queisser of the Lutheran Lazarus Order poses at the entrance of a cemetery that used to be behind the B
In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, Sister Brigitte Queisser of the Lutheran Lazarus Order stands near graves of the Lazarus sisters during an interview wi
In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, 84-year-old Sister Christa Huebner of the Lutheran Lazarus Order, which used to run a hospital across from the Berlin W
In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo, 84-year-old Sister Christa Huebner, center, of the Lutheran Lazarus Order, listen to other sisters during an interview
This Oct. 27, 2019, photo shows the Lazarus Sisters' graveyard, which during the Cold War used to be in East Berlin and cut off from the sisters' moth
This Oct. 27, 2019, photo shows the Lazarus Sisters' mother house, background, on the west side of the city behind remains of the Berlin Wall, which a
BERLIN (AP) — As Germany celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall next month it also commemorates those who were arrested, injured or killed as they tried to escape communist East Berlin.
Over a 28-year period, at least 140 people died trying to reach democratic West Berlin.
A group of now retired Lutheran sisters who ran a hospital next to the wall say they often witnessed the escapes and helped those who were wounded.
"Families were torn apart, people couldn't move freely from one neighborhood to the other anymore, many died trying to run away to the West," said Sister Brigitte Queisser. "It was a nightmare."
The first iteration of the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 and stood until it was pulled down on Nov. 9, 1989.
___
Follow AP's full coverage of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at https://www.apnews.com/FalloftheBerlinWall