RAS AL-ARA, Yemen (AP) — Tens of thousands of East African migrants depart for Yemen each year hoping to pass through to Saudi Arabia, where good jobs await.
The migrants leave home with dreams of escaping poverty. They trek through mountains and deserts, sandstorms and 113-degree temperatures, surviving on crumbs of bread and salty water from ancient wells.
They will spend up to six hours crammed in a wooden smuggling boat to cross the narrow strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
But many who land in the Yemeni town of Ras Al-Ara are imprisoned in hidden compounds while their families are shaken down for money. In these compounds they are subject to daily beatings, rapes and torture.
Nearly the entire population of this coastal city profits from the human smuggling trade.