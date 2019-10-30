|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|12
|9
|1
|2
|20
|41
|25
|Buffalo
|13
|9
|2
|2
|20
|44
|33
|Toronto
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|49
|49
|Florida
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|43
|48
|Montreal
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|41
|36
|Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|35
|36
|Detroit
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|30
|46
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|29
|37
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|14
|9
|2
|3
|21
|54
|46
|Carolina
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|39
|30
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Pittsburgh
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|46
|31
|Columbus
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|30
|39
|Philadelphia
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|36
|38
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|33
|35
|New Jersey
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|22
|36
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|44
|30
|Nashville
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|48
|34
|St. Louis
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|37
|39
|Winnipeg
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|36
|44
|Dallas
|14
|5
|8
|1
|11
|31
|39
|Chicago
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|25
|34
|Minnesota
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|29
|43
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|38
|36
|Vegas
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|42
|36
|Anaheim
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|39
|35
|Vancouver
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|42
|27
|Arizona
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|34
|24
|Calgary
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|37
|41
|San Jose
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|32
|48
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|31
|49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Vancouver 7, Florida 2
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1
Boston 5, San Jose 1
Carolina 2, Calgary 1
Washington 4, Toronto 3, OT
Detroit 3, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
Anaheim 7, Winnipeg 4
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.