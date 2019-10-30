  1. Home
  2. World

Through Tuesday, October 29, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/10/30 13:25
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 12 12 12 24
John Carlson, WAS 14 7 16 23
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 13 10 12 22
Connor McDavid, EDM 13 6 16 22
Brad Marchand, BOS 12 7 14 21
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 14 11 7 18
Jack Eichel, BUF 13 7 10 17
Sidney Crosby, PIT 13 5 12 17
Auston Matthews, TOR 14 11 5 16
Mark Stone, VEG 13 7 9 16
Mitchell Marner, TOR 14 3 13 16
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 11 6 9 15
Morgan Rielly, TOR 14 3 11 14
Elias Pettersson, VAN 11 3 11 14
14 tied with 13 pts.