Through Tuesday, October 29, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/10/30 13:25
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|12
|12
|12
|24
|John Carlson, WAS
|14
|7
|16
|23
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|13
|10
|12
|22
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|13
|6
|16
|22
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|12
|7
|14
|21
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|14
|11
|7
|18
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|13
|7
|10
|17
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|13
|5
|12
|17
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|14
|11
|5
|16
|Mark Stone, VEG
|13
|7
|9
|16
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|14
|3
|13
|16
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|11
|6
|9
|15
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|14
|3
|11
|14
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|11
|3
|11
|14
|14 tied with 13 pts.