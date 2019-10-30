Susana Ordoñez's grandchildren Paul, right, and Gian, stand in a corridor of a building where they live, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 29,
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Homemaker and activist Susana Ordoñez cries as she recounts all that she suffered during Argentina's worst economic crisis in recent years: No money for milk or yoghurt for her grandchildren, fears of eviction and the stress of sky-high inflation on her slim pocketbook.
But hope - and expectations - peaked through the tears as she spoke of Sunday's victory by the populist Peronist ticket of Alberto Fernández and his vice presidential running mate, former President Cristina Fernández, who governed Argentina from 2007 and 2015, a time when leftist governments held sway in South America.
Ordoñez hopes the next president will improve her economic situation and reverse the diet of austerity dished up by outgoing President Mauricio Macri. But she has even higher hopes in the expected incoming vice president.