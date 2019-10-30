All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 14 9 2 3 21 54 46 2-1-2 7-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 5-0-1 4-1-1 1-0-2 Buffalo 13 9 2 2 20 44 33 5-0-1 4-2-1 3-0-0 Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 30 5-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 11 8 3 0 16 34 27 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Pittsburgh 13 8 5 0 16 46 31 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 4-2-3 2-3-0 3-3-1 Florida 12 5 3 4 14 43 48 2-1-1 3-2-3 1-1-1 Tampa Bay 11 5 4 2 12 35 36 2-1-1 3-3-1 4-2-0 Montreal 11 5 4 2 12 41 36 3-3-0 2-1-2 2-2-1 Columbus 11 5 4 2 12 30 39 3-2-1 2-2-1 2-2-1 Philadelphia 11 5 5 1 11 36 38 4-1-0 1-4-1 2-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 5 1 9 33 35 3-3-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Detroit 13 4 8 1 9 30 46 2-4-1 2-4-0 1-3-0 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 3-4-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 New Jersey 9 2 5 2 6 22 36 2-2-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 11 8 2 1 17 44 30 4-1-0 4-1-1 1-1-0 Nashville 12 8 3 1 17 48 34 6-1-1 2-2-0 3-0-0 Edmonton 13 8 4 1 17 38 36 5-1-0 3-3-1 2-0-0 Vegas 13 8 5 0 16 42 36 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-1-0 Anaheim 14 8 6 0 16 39 35 5-1-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 Vancouver 11 7 3 1 15 42 27 4-0-1 3-3-0 1-2-0 Arizona 11 7 3 1 15 34 24 3-1-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 St. Louis 12 6 3 3 15 37 39 3-1-2 3-2-1 2-0-0 Calgary 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 4-1-1 2-5-1 2-3-1 Winnipeg 13 6 7 0 12 36 44 3-4-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 Dallas 14 5 8 1 11 31 39 3-3-1 2-5-0 1-1-0 San Jose 13 4 8 1 9 32 48 2-2-0 2-6-1 1-3-0 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 3-3-2 0-3-0 0-1-1 Los Angeles 12 4 8 0 8 31 49 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Minnesota 12 4 8 0 8 29 43 3-1-0 1-7-0 0-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Vancouver 7, Florida 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, San Jose 1

Carolina 2, Calgary 1

Washington 4, Toronto 3, OT

Detroit 3, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

Anaheim 7, Winnipeg 4

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.