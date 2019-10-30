TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman has made the elite group of finalists for Amazon's "Small Business Owner Under 30 of the Year" award.

Denis Sung (宋旭丹), 30, who was born in Taipei and grew up in Chiayi County until the age of 13 before moving to Australia, has made the final list of six candidates for Amazon's top entrepreneur list for successful business people aged 30 or under. Sun also has the distinction of being the only female on the list.

Sung, who currently lives in Irvine, California, runs a company called Watex Green Living, which is based in Lake Forest, California. Her company specializes in selling modular garden kits to build vertical gardens in urban settings.

Sung said her inspiration to get involved in the gardening industry was her childhood experiences helping her uncle with his vegetable garden in Taiwan:

"Growing up in the countryside in Northern Taiwan, I spent much of my childhood with my late uncle in his vegetable garden. He inspired me to start my own business to make gardening more accessible for people without much space. I'm doing what I'm most passionate about: green living. "

Those wishing to vote for candidates can do so at the "Small Business Owner Under 30 of the Year" website.