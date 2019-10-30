WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators in the House impeachment inquiry expect to hear from two more government witnesses behind closed doors.

Testimony Wednesday is scheduled from two Ukraine experts at the State Department. Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering rules for public hearings and a potential impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, an Army officer who serves on the National Security Council testified he twice raised concerns over the push to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

In remarks prepared for his appearance, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said he actually heard the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine's president. He said he didn't think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen. He also expressed worry about the implications for U.S. support of Ukraine.