Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, second from left, a military officer at the National Security Council, departs a closed door meeting after testifying
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday
The text of a House resolution released by the Democrats that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is p
President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Chicago to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Pol
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., center, walks to a secure area of the Capitol where Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National S
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, second from right, speaks to members of the media after National Security Council director for European affairs Alexander Vin
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks with members of the media outside a secure area of the Capitol where Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military offic
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators in the House impeachment inquiry expect to hear from two more government witnesses behind closed doors.
Testimony Wednesday is scheduled from two Ukraine experts at the State Department. Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering rules for public hearings and a potential impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, an Army officer who serves on the National Security Council testified he twice raised concerns over the push to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.
In remarks prepared for his appearance, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said he actually heard the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine's president. He said he didn't think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen. He also expressed worry about the implications for U.S. support of Ukraine.