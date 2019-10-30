TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kite lovers the world over are invited to attend the 2019 Pingtung International Kite Festival, which will begin this weekend (Nov. 2-3) at the Pingtung Riverside Park.

Pingtung Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said this is the third annual kite festival to take place in the county, with each year being given its own special theme. Last year's was "Sea World," and Pan explained that this year's is focused on kites representing Taiwanese animals, such as the Formosan sika deer, wild boar, shrike, and Formosan black bear, to create an "animal kingdom" atmosphere, reported UDN.

Pan added that contestants from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Japan, and Austria, will take part in a kite-flying competition. Kites with unique shapes and designs will also be on display.

According to the Pingtung County Government, the first 500 attendees can donate receipts issued by businesses in Taiwan in exchange for free kites. The event will also feature mini soccer games, and large animal inflatables, and bikes, which can be rented for 30 minutes without charge, reported Liberty Times.

Pingtung International Kite Festival. (AP photo)