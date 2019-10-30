TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a monstrous dust storm descends on Taiwan, red pollution alerts have been issued across weather stations in northern Taiwan and the visibility has become so poor in Taipei that the city's iconic tower Taipei 101 has disappeared in the soupy air this morning (Oct. 30).

Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) reports that northeast winds are combining with a gargantuan dust storm from Inner Mongolia, China to drastically affect air quality across Taiwan today. The EPA predicts that the dust storm will continue to drift southward, affecting northern, central, and southern Taiwan, making the accumulation of air pollutants likely today.

The EPA says that on Oct. 28 PM10 concentrations in Inner Mongolia caused by the dust storm reached 1,000 µg/m3 and on Oct. 29 PM10 levels in Nanjing and Shanghai reached 400 µg/m3. By this 10 a.m. this morning, Taipei City's skyline was shrouded such a thick layer of pollutants from China that Taipei 101 became nearly invisible.

A red alert has been issued at 19 weather stations across northern Taiwan, including Keelung, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Taoyuan City, as well as the outer island of Matsu. Orange alerts for air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups have been issued at 21 weather stations in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County in addition to outer islands Kinmen and Penghu.

By this evening, the air quality from central to northern Taiwan may gradually improve as rainfall and northeast winds and rainfall filter out some of the pollutants. However, the extent to which the pollution diminishes depends on the intensity of the wind and rain.

Increased wind speeds in the afternoon in Yunlin, Chiayi, and Nantou Counties could kick up dust, affecting air quality in those areas. On Thursday and Friday (Oct. 31 and Nov. 1), the EPA predicts that northeast winds will present conditions better suited to dispersing the air pollutants in the northern, northeastern, and eastern parts of the island

However, inland areas of central and southern Taiwan located downwind could see air pollutants accumulate that day. Meanwhile, Kaohsiung and Pingtung counties are likely to see orange alerts on Thursday.