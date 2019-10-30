  1. Home
Singapore metro goes retro Taiwan

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore has launched a metro carriage design that looks like a traditional, tiled, Taiwan bathroom

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/30 20:00
Taiwan-style on the Singapore metro (Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore photo)

Taiwan-style on the Singapore metro (Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore office has launched a new carriage design that looks like a traditional, tiled bathroom, on the Singapore North-East metro line until Nov. 11.

The theme of the promotion is “Taiwan small town.” In the metro carriage, passengers can experience the look of a traditional Taiwan bathroom, similar to those typically featured in old houses in the countryside.

When stepping into the metro carriage, commuters are welcomed by “Taiwan-style slippers" in blue, red and white colors. The doormat says, “Welcome to Taiwan.”

The carriage design creatively adopts images of tiling, iron bars on windows, and plastic ducks to achieve that old-style ambience. The window design features traditional ‘70s patterns such as clouds, plum blossom, crosses, and diamond shapes, the bureau said.

The Taiwan-style metro carriage promotion will run until Nov. 11 on the North-East line (Nel Train). Visit the website or Facebook for more information.

https://backendimage.taiwannews.com.tw/photos/2019/10/30/1572398591-5db8e5ff93565.png
“Taiwan” style slippers and greeting doormat (Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore photo)

https://backendimage.taiwannews.com.tw/photos/2019/10/30/1572398769-5db8e6b1d0d81.png
Taiwan-style metro carriage (Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore photo)

https://backendimage.taiwannews.com.tw/photos/2019/10/30/1572398655-5db8e63f95efe.png
Faux iron windows (Taiwan Tourism Bureau Singapore photo)
