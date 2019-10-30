The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) will invest NT$6 billion (US$200 million) in a five-year smart transportation action plan from 2021 covering the roll out of 5G wireless infrastructure, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at an international forum on green and intelligent transportation systems.

The MOTC has spent NT$3 billion in its current four-year plan from 2017-2020 to develop intelligent transportation systems and has achieved much already. For example, Taiwan leads the world in the development of Internet of Vehicles for motorcycles, he added.

The term Internet of Vehicles refers to dynamic mobile communication systems that facilitate the collection and exchange of information between vehicles and public networks so traffic can be more effectively supervised and managed.

As private sector firms in Taiwan prepare to launch commercial 5G services in 2020, the MOTC plans to allocate a further NT$6 billion to a five-year plan to build 5G systems nationwide from 2021.

The dawn of the 5G communications era will also usher in new technology trends that will make life smarter and the government will be an important user of such technology, Lin said, adding that applications are expected in the areas of public safety, disaster prevention and the provision of services in remote and rural areas.

Lin indicated that the government is currently looking at formulating a 5G spectrum policy and re-purposing spectrum auctions for the 5G era.