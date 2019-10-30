AT&T says its HBO Max streaming service will launch in May, joining a crowded field.

The company has said HBO Max will become the "workhorse" for its video business as cord-cutting of traditional TV expands. The service grew out of AT&T's $81 billion purchase of Time Warner, which AT&T has overhauled and rechristened WarnerMedia.

HBO Max will challenge Netflix alongside Disney , Comcast and Apple . It has not yet announced pricing. But it will launch a version of HBO Max with ads in 2021, a new twist for a brand that is known for its lack of ads.

The service will offer movies and programs from HBO and the Warner library, including "Friends ," which it will pull back from Netflix.