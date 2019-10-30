LIMA, Peru (AP) — A legal battle in Peru over President Martín Vizcarra's decision to dissolve Congress is set to get underway after clearing a first hurdle.

Magistrates on the Constitutional Tribunal voted unanimously Tuesday to consider a challenge to the president's controversial decision.

A ruling is not expected for another two or three months, around the same time new legislative elections are slated to be held.

Opposition lawmakers contend Vizcarra broke the law when he shuttered the legislature, triggering a constitutional crisis.

The president argues he acted within his executive powers, alleging that legislators had in effect rejected two votes of confidence.

Peruvian law allows a president to shutter congress after two such votes.

Vizcarra's decision is popular in Peru, where many have little faith in elected lawmakers after repeated corruption scandals.