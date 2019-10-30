Mayor of Mexico City suburb shot dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of a Mexico City suburb has been shot dead during a visit in his town.

The president of the National Association of Mayors told Milenio television Tuesday that Mayor Francisco Tenorio Contreras of Valle de Chalco had died from his injuries. Enrique Vargas condemned the attack.

The city earlier said that Tenorio was touring a housing development when he was shot. At that point his condition was not known.

The Mexico State prosecutor's office says that it is investigating.

Valle de Chalco is southeast of Mexico City.