BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Midfielder James Rodríguez will return to Colombia's national team after a four-match absence for two friendlies in the United States against Peru and Ecuador.

However, striker Radamel Falcao remains out with an Achilles injury.

Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz announced his squad of 34 players on Tuesday for matches on Nov. 15 against Peru in Miami and four days later against Ecuador in Harrison, New Jersey.

Rodríguez has not played for Colombia since this summer's Copa America. He returned to Real Madrid this season after a year on loan at Bayern Munich.

Queiroz also called up strikers Juan Fernando Quintero and Rafael Santos Borré, who will play in the Copa Libertadores final for River Plate against Flamengo on Nov. 23.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Aldair Quintana (Atlético Nacional), Éder Chaux (Patriotas).

Defenders: Luis Orejuela (Cruzeiro), Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Santiago Arias (Atlético Madrid), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Yerry Mina (Everton), Jhon Lucumí (Genk), Jeison Murillo (Sampdoria), Cristian Borja (Sporting Lisbon), William Tesillo (León), Johan Mojica (Girona), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors).

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Zenit), Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal), Jorman Campuzano (Boca Juniors), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Jéfferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Steven Alzate (Brighton), James Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Mateus Uribe (Porto), Yairo Moreno (León).

Strikers: Luis Muriel (Atalanta), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Steven Mendoza (Amiens), Róger Martínez (América de México), Luis Díaz (Porto), Sebastián Villa (Boca Juniors), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Rafael Borré and Juan Quintero (River Plate).

