  1. Home
  2. World

French Senate debates Muslim headscarf bill

By  Associated Press
2019/10/30 02:19
FILE - In this Dec.17, 2011 file photo Mannequins with veils are seen on display at an exhibition hall for the Muslim World Fair in Le Bourget, outsid

FILE - In this Dec.17, 2011 file photo Mannequins with veils are seen on display at an exhibition hall for the Muslim World Fair in Le Bourget, outsid

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, women look at Islamic face-covering veils and clothes displayed inside an exhibition hall at the France Musl

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, women look at Islamic face-covering veils and clothes displayed inside an exhibition hall at the France Musl

PARIS (AP) — The French Senate is debating a bill that would require Muslim mothers who wear headscarves to remove them on school outings.

The bill under consideration on Monday comes amid a weeks-long uproar over French secularism and headscarves at the center of the debate.

The thorny topic moved into the headlines in mid-October after a far-right National Rally representative at a regional council demanded that a Muslim woman in the chamber remove her headscarf, causing a scandal.

The measure under debate was introduced by the mainstream right months earlier.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told Senators any law forbidding head coverings on school outings would be "counter-productive." A 2005 law banned students from wearing headscarves in classrooms.

The bill has little chance of passing in the lower house and becoming law.