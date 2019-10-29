  1. Home
Brazil's Corinthians win Women's Copa Libertadores

By  Associated Press
2019/10/29 23:16
Brazil's Corinthians celebrate winning the Women's Copa Libertadores soccer tournament after their 2-0 victory over Brazil's Ferroviaria at Atahualpa

Juliete Silva of Brazil's Corinthians celebrates scoring against Brazil's Ferroviaria during the final Women's Copa Libertadores at Atahualpa Stadium

Maglia Soares of Brazil's Ferroviaria, left, battles for the ball with Juliete Silva, right, and Tamires Dias, of Brazil's Corinthians, during their f

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Brazil's Corinthians has won its second Women's Copa Libertadores title.

The Sao Paulo-based team beat state rival Ferroviaria 2-0 in the final on Monday in Quito.

Corinthians also won in 2017, and has yet to lose a match in its two campaigns.

Both goals came from counterattacks.

Substitute Giovanna Crivelari scored from close range in the 74th minute, and Juliete in the 90th with a cross shot.

The new South American champion lost the Brazilian championship to Ferroviaria on penalties in September.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports