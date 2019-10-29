WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WTA FINALS

SHENZHEN, China — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is upset by late substitute Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals. Also coming: Petra Kvitova vs. Belinda Bencic. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 250 words, photos.

Also:

— WTA FINALS-OSAKA OUT — Osaka out of WTA Finals with injured right shoulder. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SHAKIB BANNED

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from cricket for one year for breaching the anti-corruption code. SENT: 100 words.

RGU--RWC-ENGLAND

TOKYO — It's no surprise to hear the word "brutality" being bandied around before a rugby match between England and South Africa. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 560 words, photos.

RGU--RWC-SOUTH AFRICA

TOKYO — Cheslin Kolbe is expected to return for South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final against England and add some extra attacking spark to the backline. By John Pye. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— With:

— RWC-SOUTH AFRICA'S REVIVAL — Rassie Erasmus open to ideas from everywhere to make Boks better. By John Pye. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— RWC-WORLD CUP FINAL-REFEREE — French referee Garces to handle final. SENT: 340 words, photos.

— RWC-ENGLAND-WILKINSON:'A one-week journey': Wilkinson urges England to seize moment. By Steve Douglas., SENT: 850 words, photo.

OLY--TOKYO-MARATHON FEUD

TOKYO — Tokyo city officials are in a public feud with the International Olympic Committee over IOC plans — made without consulting the city or local organizers — to move the Olympic marathons 800 kilometers north to Sapporo to avoid the capital's summer heat. By Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona can regain the Spanish league lead when it hosts Valladolid, while Atlético Madrid looks to stay close when it visits Alavés. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka returns to hometown club Bochum in the second round of the German Cup. Freiburg has a score to settle with Union Berlin, while Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburger SV and Cologne are also in action. By Ciarán Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

Other stories:

— RAC--BREEDERS' CUP-DRAW — McKinzie is early favorite in Breeders' Cup Classic. By Beth Harris. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— SOC--ATLANTA UNITED-DE BOER'S COMEBACK — De Boer makes a most satisfying comeback with Atlanta United. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Portis, Knicks beat Bulls 105-98 for first win of season. SENT: 1500 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — J.T. Miller helps Canucks beat Panthers 7-2. SENT: 240 words, photos.

