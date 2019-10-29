  1. Home
Beirut residents scuffle with protesters at city roadblock

By  Associated Press
2019/10/29 19:51
A Hezbollah supporter, right, clashes with an anti-government protester, left, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut res

Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese riot policemen during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut residents have scuffled wi

Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese riot policemen during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut residents have scuffled wi

A Lebanese riot policeman clashes with Hezbollah supporters during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut residents have scuffle

Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese riot policemen during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut residents have scuffled wi

Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese riot policemen during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut residents have scuffled wi

Anti-government protesters gather around a fire to warm themselves from the morning cold as they block the main highway that links east and west Beiru

An anti-government protester exercises as protesters block the main highway that link east and west Beirut by tents, stones, and bricks during a prote

Anti-government protesters gather around a fire to warm themselves from the morning cold as they block the main highway that link east and west Beirut

An anti-government protester exercises as protesters block the main highway that link east and west Beirut by tents, stones, and bricks during a prote

BEIRUT (AP) — Angry Lebanese men wielding sticks have attacked dozens of anti-government protesters blocking a main Beirut thoroughfare, prompting riot police to move in to separate them.

Tuesday's confrontation took place on a thoroughfare linking eastern and western Beirut. As the angry crowd swelled, some used sticks to push protesters sitting on the asphalt.

It comes on day 13 of anti-government protests, an unprecedented united expression of anger at what demonstrators call a corrupt and inefficient political class in power for decades.

The protesters have called on the government to step down, holding rallies in public squares, and promoting a civil disobedience campaign that includes blocking main roads.

But in recent days, criticism has surfaced of the roadblocks, particularly from opponents of the protests who accuse the demonstrators of paralyzing the country.