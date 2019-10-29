TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Legislative Yuan gave its seal of approval to five candidates for the Central Election Commission (CEC) amid an opposition boycott Tuesday (October 29).

The three women and two men were nominated by the Cabinet last August, but needed legislative approval to fill up one empty seat and succeed four current CEC members about to retire, the Central News Agency reported.

Out of the 113 Legislative Yuan members, 68 showed up to take part in the vote, while 45 remained absent.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said its lawmakers refused to cast ballots because all of the nominees were close or sympathetic to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The much smaller People First Party (PFP) remarked that while the candidates were officially not members of any party, they had participated in party affairs, and therefore the PFP lawmakers would not join the vote.

The DPP said that even if the opposition parties did not agree with the choices, they should still enter the chamber and cast votes against the nominees.

The five nominees were Deputy Interior Minister Chiu Chang-yueh (邱昌嶽), prominent Soochow University political scientist Huang Hsiu-tuan (黃秀端), Kaohsiung University finance expert Chen Yueh-tuan (陳月端), National Chengchi University political scientist Lin Chao-chi (林超琦) and National Chengkung University political scientist Meng Chih-cheng (蒙志成). Chen received 67 votes, the others 68 each, CNA reported.

