TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan today passed amendments to the Fire Services Act (消防法), including a provision which states that if there is no danger to human life at the scene of a disaster, disaster relief workers are no longer required to carry out dangerous missions that would put their own lives in danger.

After two firefighters perished in a factory fire in western Taiwan's Taichung City on Oct. 3, there has been much debate about revising the act. After the act was passed by the Legislative Yuan's Internal Administration Committee of the Legislative Yuan in 2018, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) held additional discussions on the act on Oct. 14 and 24, and reached a consensus on the amendments.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 29), the Legislative Yuan revised the act to give firefighters "the right to withdraw" from dangerous missions. The provisions specified in the third reading stipulates that under the premise of disaster relief safety, rescue personnel at the scene should weigh the purpose and risk of missions before taking appropriate actions, reported CNA.

If rescue workers on the scene deem that there is no risk to human life, high-risk operations can be called off. Under the new law, the National Fire Agency will be tasked with determining the criteria for dangerous disaster relief operations, according to the report.

In addition, in the case of a factory fire, the plant's owner must provide a list of the types, quantity, and map to the location of hazardous chemicals to the fire chief on the scene. If such necessary information is not provided or the information is false, a fine of between NT$30,000 to NT$600,000 will be levied upon the owner of the factory, reported CNA.

The factory owner must also dispatch a person on-site to assist firefighters in containing the blaze. If the factory owner fails to dispatch such a person, they will be subject to a fine of between NT$500,000 and NT$1.5 million.

Should a rescue worker or firefighter die or suffer severe injuries during a mission, the National Fire Agency is required to form an ad hoc investigative committee, which is comprised of firefighter representatives, scholars, and experts to determine the cause of an accident. The committee will then be required to present a report on the cause of the accident and put forward suggestions on improving disaster relief efforts.