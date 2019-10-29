TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – What China needs the most is a free media environment so its people can learn to know the world and cultivate independent thinking, said German-based author and former Red Guard Xiaoping Hu (胡曉平).

On the eve of the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen massacre, she heard gunfire, and never having expected soldiers to turn their guns on students, she decided to leave China in 1991 for studies in Germany, where she wrote the bestseller “Children of the Red Emperor.”

Democracy and the rule of law are the best political system to safeguard the interests of the public, Hu told the Central News Agency.

The author warned of the risk that more nationalism in China would lead to isolationism and eventually to war. She encouraged Chinese studying overseas to acquaint themselves with local politics and culture and to look back at China from their new perspective.

Hu added she was not qualified to tell the students what was wrong and what was right, but they needed to reach their own conclusions instead of merely following orders like the Red Guards she once belonged to, CNA reported.

