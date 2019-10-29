  1. Home
Taiwan ambassador meets with US deputy assistant secretary in Belize

Taiwan’s ambassador in Belize and US State Department principal deputy assistant secretary talked about possible collaborations

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 16:32
Taiwan Ambassador in Belize Remus Chen and US State Department Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Julie Chung. (Michael Kozak Twitter screengrab)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ambassador in Belize Remus Chen (陳立國) has met with U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Julie Chung to talk about possible collaborations.

Joanne Ou (歐江安), spokesperson for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affair (MOFA), on Tuesday (Oct. 29) confirmed the meeting, adding the two officials discussed ways to collaborate on matters concerning Taiwan, the U.S., and Belize. Issues such as strengthening bilateral trade and investment partnerships facilitating the sustainable development of Central America were addressed, added Ou.

Michael Kozak, U.S. State Department’s acting assistant secretary for western hemisphere affairs, tweeted about the meeting on Monday (Oct. 28). Chung, who is also responsible for western hemisphere affairs, extended her congratulations on the 30-year diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Belize, said Kozak.

▶︎ (Michael Kozak's Twitter screengrab)

Chung also emphasized the importance of Belize’s continued recognition of Taiwan and of bilateral efforts to promote democracy in the region, while meeting with the Caribbean nation’s prime minister, Dean Barrow, according to Kozak’s other tweet.
