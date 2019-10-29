  1. Home
Taiwan's GLORIA attracts NT$6 billion in investments at US conference

Global Research and Industry Alliance representatives ink partnership agreements with major companies

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 16:25
Taiwan's GLORIA attracts investments from major companies. (Geograph photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Global Research and Industry Alliance (GLORIA), which was formed by Taiwanese universities, has signed collaboration agreements worth over NT$6 billion (US$200 million) at a business conference in the U.S.

GLORIA is currently led by the former deputy minister of Science and Technology, Su Fang-ching (蘇芳慶). The project focuses on the fields of advanced technology and provides innovation services both locally and internationally.

A GLORIA delegation recently visited IBM's Watson Research Center, MIT, UC Berkeley, and other top institutions during its U.S. trip. Eight industry-university partnership agreements were signed, covering areas such as biotechnology, medical clinical research, and emerging industries, according to CNA.

The group also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the world's first digital Chinese medicine startup, KANG Healthcare. As of now, 300 well-known enterprises have joined GLORIA, attracting more than NT$1.7 billion of university funding, reported UDN.
