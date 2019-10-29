TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is attending a 35th anniversary event for a refugee camp on the border between Thailand and Myanmar with representatives of British aid organization The Border Consortium (TBC), reports said Tuesday (October 29).

Scott Lai (賴銘琪), the director general of MOFA’s Department of NGO International Affairs, was staying in the far north of Thailand from October 27 to 31, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday. According to MOFA, he will not only participate in a seminar organized by TBC and meet international officials, but also visit a refugee camp.

Taiwan is the only Asian country to have joined hands with the consortium, when in 2009 it began providing nutritious meals to refugees, helping a total of 90,000 people staying at nine camps in the region, MOFA said.

Educational projects including courses and food assistance received a total of US$100,000 (NT$3 million) from Taiwan for this year, CNA reported.

