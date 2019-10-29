TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA will take place at Miramar Golf Country Club from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 and feature some of the best active female golfers in the world, according to a press release on the event’s official website.

This year, the name of the tournament, which is in its ninth year, has been changed from “the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championships." To make the tournament more attractive, the organizers have decided to decorate the golf course with artworks, and for the first time, the event will include on-course prize draws, according to the statement.

Johnson Wang, chairman of the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation, said, “This is our good chance to market Taiwan; we will let the world know that Taiwan is an island that loves the sport of golf.” He has set a goal of attracting 50,000 people to the final round this year, which would be a new record for womens' golfing events in Asia.

"This year we are organizing a world-class tournament, and we have also prepared an assortment of prizes for the attendees in the hope that more young people and families would come join us at the golf course, making golf a national sport in Taiwan,” said Wang.

Players highlighted this year include Hinako Shibuno of Japan, Jeongeun Lee6 and Jin Young Ko of South Korea, Minjee Lee and Hannah Green of Australia, Brooke Henderson of Canada, and Nelly Korda of the U.S.

Tickets for this year’s tournament are available on ibon machines throughout Taiwan. For more information, please visit the Swinging Skirts Facebook page or the official website.



(Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA promotional video)