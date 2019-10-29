  1. Home
Taiwan's MOEA collaborates with Philippines to host APEC forum

APEC Local Innovation Ecosystem Forum aims to promote sustainable economic growth in region

By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 14:57
(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC) Local Innovation Ecosystem Forum was held in the Philippines on Tuesday (Oct. 29), attended by a delegation representing Taiwan.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) issued a statement ahead of the event, expressing its hope that Taiwan would be able to strengthen its cooperative relationship with APEC economies to promote regional economic development and assist with reaching APEC initiatives. The one-day event in Makati City, Manila, was jointly organized by MOEA and the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, reports CNA.

The Local Innovation Ecosystem Forum is organized to promote collaboration and inclusive, sustainable growth among APEC countries. This is the fourth such APEC forum to be held in 2019, with Taipei hosting another forum in June.

The other two forums were hosted in Tomsk, Russia, and Bangkok, Thailand, according to CNA. The deputy director of MOEA's Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲) said that a major goal of the forum, and of APEC in general, is to address the growing income gap between urban and rural communities, which is an especially serious problem in the Philippines.
APEC
MOEA
Small and Medium Enterprise Administration
Philippines

