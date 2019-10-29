  1. Home
  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Taipei mayor plots 2024 presidential election

Ko Wen-je to meet with Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou next week to discuss working together

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 14:54
Tsai Pi-ju on the air (Hit Fm photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Government adviser Tsai Pi-ju (蔡壁如) said Tuesday (Oct. 29) on a talk show hosted by radio personality Clara Chou (周玉蔻) that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is planning to participate in the 2024 presidential election.

As a former nurse and Ko's assistant in the intensive care unit for more than 20 years, Tsai shared her story about changing career from healthcare to being part of the city government. She also discussed the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) and its potential partners.

When Chou asked if Ko would run for president in 2024, Tsai confirmed that Ko is working on this. She added that Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has promised to provide assistance to Ko, reported UDN.

Tsai expressed her surprise that three candidates on Gou's team have decided to drop out of the legislative elections and said a meeting between Ko and Gou will take place on Nov. 9. However, Tsai did not elaborate on TPP's stance on China-Taiwan relations, reported Liberty Times.
Ko Wen-je
Terry Gou
Taiwan People's Party

