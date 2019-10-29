TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three children have recently been admitted to a Kaohsiung hospital after choking on peanuts, with one child now in a vegetative state.

Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital has recently reported three cases of children choking on peanuts, including a 1-year old, a 3-year old, and a 5-year old. Doctors recommend that parents grind up peanuts for all children under the age of 6 to avoid accidental inhalation and chocking.

Kuo Hsuan-chang (郭玄章), director of the hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, on Sunday (Oct. 27) said that a three-year-old boy was eating a peanut when he accidentally inhaled it into his trachea, reported UDN. Suffering from dyspnea, the boy's lips turned purple and his face went black and his cardiopulmonary function ceased before paramedics were able to rush him to a hospital.

After he was intubated, the peanut, which was still lodged in his trachea, split into two pieces, with one falling into the right bronchus, causing the right lung to collapse, reported Yahoo News. During treatment, vibrations caused the other half to slip into the left bronchus and cause the left lung to collapse.



Endoscopic view of peanut lodged in trachea. (Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital photo)

As the peanut slices blocked his air passageways, the boy suffered brain hypoxia and went into a cerebral coma. Although doctors were able to stabilize his condition, doctors now say that he is in a vegetative state.

Kuo advised parents of infants or children under the age of 6, to crush any peanuts, pine nuts, or pumpkin seed before they feed them. They also advised parents to beware of konjac jelly, Jello, and mochi.

Kuo also said that in the event a child exhibits asthma-like symptoms, but does not respond to asthma medication, to consider the possibility that they may have a foreign object lodged in their throat. If a child is suspected of having a foreign object trapped in their throat, Kuo recommends performing the Heimlich maneuver for children.