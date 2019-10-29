  1. Home
Hong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from local elections

Rejection believed to be linked to support for self-determination: AP

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 14:05
Joshua Wong, speaking in Germany earlier this year (photo by AP).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong has disqualified democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) from running in next month’s district council elections, he tweeted Tuesday (October 29).

The decision follows months of protests triggered by government plans for an extradition bill which might have led to political dissidents being handed over to China. While the bill has been put on hold, the protests have continued with demands for investigations into police brutality and for more democratic reforms.

Wong, 22, tweeted a letter he had received Tuesday from an official named as returning officer Laura Aron informing him she had decided his nomination as a candidate was invalid.

The decision proved how Beijing manipulated the election with political censorship and screening, Wong tweeted.

While he did not provide a reason for his disqualification, the Associated Press reported that his advocating “self-determination” for Hong Kong clashed with the requirement for candidates to pledge allegiance to the city.

Wong was reportedly the only pro-democracy activist to be banned for the November 24 elections.

Also on Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the territory was close to a recession, with the economy likely to contract for the whole year. Tourism and retail in particular have suffered during the protests.
