TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Swedish YouTuber has uploaded a video of Saturday's (Oct. 26) massive Taiwan Pride Parade, which saw hundreds of thousands of participants.

On Saturday, Swedish YouTuber Lukas Engström, 29, along with French vlogger Francois Devatine, 32, filmed the 17th annual Taiwan Pride Parade and posted video of the event later that day on YouTube. Engström followed the parade's route from Taipei City Hall Square to Ketagalan Boulevard as it wound its way along Zhongxiao East Road, ultimately reaching the Presidential Office at 7 p.m.

Taiwan's Pride Parade has become the largest in Asia since its initiation in 2003, drawing visitors every year from countries worldwide to join the festivities and experience the island’s vibrant civil society. This year's Taiwan Pride Parade focused on the theme, “Together, Make Taiwan Better,” calling for compassion and care among LGBTQ+ communities and the general public.

The video included a red carpet fashion show, couples in costumes, a stage performance, flags from around the world, and drum performances. Engström stops in front of Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall to show the massive crow gathered there, before moving forward.

The camera cuts to Taiwan's gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) waving a flag, before showing a 360 view of the scene on Zhongxiao East Road. Engström pointed out that since this is the first parade since same-sex marriage was legalized, the number of participants was expected to increase from the 130,000 last year to some 200,000 this year.

The video ends with them reaching the Presidential Office and Devatine concluding that everyone was very cheerful, happy, and "feeling very free!" Devatine said that the parade showed people's pride of "Who they are. How they are," without caring about other people's opinions or if people are looking at them.