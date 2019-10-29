TOKYO (AP) — Jerome Garces will become the first Frenchman to referee a Rugby World Cup final when he takes charge of Saturday's title match between England and South Africa in Yokohama.

It will be Garces' 11th World Cup match, and his 55th test match as a referee.

Garces' assistants will be Romain Poite, also from France, and Ben O'Keeffe of New Zealand.

South Africa has only won two of its last 11 test matches refereed by Garces, although one of them was the 19-16 semifinal victory over Wales last Sunday.

Garces said he was "honored and delighted" to be chosen and that it was a dream.

___

