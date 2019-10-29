National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122 N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185 Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151 Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188 Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163 Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181 Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157 Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199 N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218 Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212 Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163 Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132 Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77 Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.