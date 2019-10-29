  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/29 11:38
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122
N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185
Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151
Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188
Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.