TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. search engine giant Google received approval by the Taiwan government to invest NT$26 billion (US$852 million) in the country on Monday (Oct. 28).

The Ministry of Economic Affairs' Investment Commission on Monday approved a proposed NT$26 billion in investment by Google, reported UDN. Much of the funds will be used to expand Google's existing data center operations and purchasing related equipment.

However, the Investment Commission did not disclose more information about how the money would be spent as Google was reluctant to release further details to the public.

Google's infusion of cash into Taiwan will come via its British Virgin Islands-registered affiliate — Kohl Holdings Ltd. Google built its first data center in Changhua Binhai Industrial Zone in Taiwan's Changhua County in 2013, and in September the tech giant announced plans to establish a new data center in Tainan.

The commission that day a total of eight major investment applications, including a request by Denmark-based Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S to invest NT$12 billion into its Taiwan subsidiary to develop offshore wind power. Japan's Yokohama Hakkeijima Inc. received the green light for a plan to invest NT$375 million into an aquarium and other leisure entertainment facilities at Taoyuan's Gloria Outlets outdoor shopping complex, according to the commission.