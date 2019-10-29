  1. Home
  2. Society

Cable TV sees market decline in Taiwan

Approximately 12,000 Taiwanese households cancel their cable subscription each month

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 10:41
Cable TV subscriptions have declined in recent years. (Pixabay photo)

Cable TV subscriptions have declined in recent years. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the emergence of the digital convergence era, cable television is experiencing a market decline in Taiwan, with subscriptions from approximately 12,000 households per month being lost over the past year and a half.

According to data provided by the National Communications Commission, 5.2 million households had cable subscriptions in 2017, but fewer than 5 million will remain by the end of this year. With competition from Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), over-the-top services (OTT), multiple system operators, and other media platforms, cable TV has seen 220,000 cancellations since the end of 2017.

According to James Cheng (鄭俊卿), chairman of the Cable Broadband Institute in Taiwan, the government has loosened restrictions on IPTV and OTT, putting cable TV at an unfair disadvantage, reported Liberty Times. Cheng lamented that the overly-strict government regulations in place inhibit growth.

Cheng said that as the public's viewing habits change, the decline of cable TV is inevitable. However, with the introduction of 5G networks, cable companies could still prosper since they also install the WiFi hotspots required by 5G, he added.
Cable TV
National Communications Commission

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's cable companies can no longer use semiconductors from China in TV boxes
Taiwan's cable companies can no longer use semiconductors from China in TV boxes
2019/06/10 16:36
Taiwan NCC chairwoman tenders resignation over handling of fake news
Taiwan NCC chairwoman tenders resignation over handling of fake news
2019/04/02 15:30