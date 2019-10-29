  1. Home
China's richest man 'challenges' Floyd Mayweather to boxing match

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, billionaire Jack Ma challenge Mayweather to boxing match in lighthearted video

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/29 11:29
Jack Ma challenges Floyd Mayweather to boxing match. (Instagram photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's richest man and founder of e-commerce company Alibaba, Jack Ma (馬雲), on Sunday (Oct. 27) challenged former American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather to a boxing match in a lighthearted video posted on Twitter by Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao.

In the video titled "Message to Mayweather," Pacquiao held boxing pads for Ma to punch before turning to the camera and saying, "Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me. If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend Jack Ma will take care of you."

Ma chimed in, saying he is ready for a fight "at any time, any place." The 55-year-old business tycoon has a widely-known passion for martial arts, even starring as a Tai chi master in Jet Li's (李連杰) 2017 kung fu film "Gong Shou Dao," wrote Liberty Times.

Many suspect that Pacquiao's video is an invitation to a re-match, as Mayweather defeated him in 2015. However, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told reporters that Mayweather had no interest in Pacquiao's challenge, having defeated Japanese boxing talent Tenshin Nasukawa in less than 2 minutes.
