TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese businessman was deported from Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 28) for vandalizing a Lennon Wall in Taichung, Taiwan.

On Sunday, Chen Chih-hou (陳致豪), the creator of a Lennon Wall in an underground passageway on Mei-tsun Rd. in Taichung, posted a video of a Chinese national being confronted by Taiwanese citizens for ripping down posters that supported Hong Kong protestors. The video shows a man clutching a large wad of crumpled up posters while walking through the underpass and police quickly arriving on the scene and arresting him.

After questioning the man, police identified him as a 35-year-old businessman from Wuhan, China, surnamed Hu (胡). Chen expressed concern that Hu had been dispatched by Beijing specifically to destroy Lennon Walls.

However, police were able to confirm with a Taiwanese company Hu had listed as a contact that he had indeed arrived in Taiwan on business, reported Liberty Times. Police then transferred the man and relevant evidence to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office.



Evidence collected at the scene. (CNA photo)

Hu admitted that he had torn down the posters and said that it was a spontaneous decision. Prosecutors then charged Hu with malicious mischief (毀損罪), fined him NT$30,000, ordered that the money be donated to charity, and barred him from entering the country for five years, reported CNA.

Hu was also ordered to undergo 30 minutes of training in "the rule of law" before being permitted to depart Taiwan. During the training session, a Taichung prosecutor taught Hu that Taiwan is "a country that protects freedom of speech and adheres to the rule of law," reported CNA.

On Monday evening, National Immigration Agency officers escorted Hu to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE). He boarded his flight at 8 p.m., reported UDN.

Photos and video from Chen's Facebook page showing the initial confrontation with Hu:



Video showing NIA agents escorting Hu at TPE: